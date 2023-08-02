‘Hardship in town’, Ekiti labour unions tell Tinubu

Organised labour in Ekiti state joined their counterpart across the country on Wednesday to protest the hardship and suffering of Nigerians aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

The peaceful protest which commenced as early as 8 am from the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) located around the Egbewa area of the state capital, moved to the governor’s office where they submitted a petition to the officials of government enroute the federal government.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as, “No money for transition; End corruption now; Education is our right; ‘ Let the poor breathe, among others.

The state chairman of the NLC,…