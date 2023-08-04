Maryam Shetty reacts to withdrawal from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Maryam Shetty has reacted following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to withdraw her as a ministerial nominee from Kano State.

Tribune Online earlier reports that the President in a communication to the National Assembly, withdrew the nomination of Maryam Shetty, replacing her with Dr. Mairiga Mahmud.

But in a tweet shortly after the news broke, Shetty stated that she’s thankful and grateful for any decision taken by the President.

“I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdraw my ministerial nomination and replaced her with Dr Mairiga Mahmud.

I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you, My…