Are You the Next Millionaire?

In the heart of the bustling city of Lagos, a nondescript building stood, its unassuming exterior masking the incredible opportunity that lay within it. On the popular Obalende street.

On this unpainted artistic building close to the town hall, there sits a sign above the entrance: “The Millionaire Challenge.”

Curious souls from all walks of life would pass by, occasionally stopping to peer through the window, doors at the mystery that awaited them.

One such individual was Adetutu, a young and ambitious graphic art designer struggling to make ends meet. Drawn by a mix of curiosity and desperation, she hesitantly pushed open the heavy door and entered the dimly lit room….