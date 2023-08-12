How watermelon benefits women with morning sickness

It is common to experience morning sickness during pregnancy. This condition is generally harmless. While morning sickness can be quite uncomfortable, the inability to eat and/or drink normally, and daily living activities when the nausea and vomiting is extreme make many women describe it as one of their worst life experiences.

Even though it is called morning sickness, these bouts can occur at any time throughout the day or night. It usually starts between the first 4 to 6 weeks of pregnancy and gets better by week 14. Since nearly 75% of women experience morning sickness at some point during their pregnancy, there are many tried and true methods available to find relief,…