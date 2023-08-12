Tell President Tinubu to tackle the petrol crisis and other woes





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Sam Oyadongha (Yenagoa), Jimitota Onoyume (Warri), Emma Una (Calabar), Chioma Onuegbu (Uyo), Davies Iheamnachor (Port Harcourt), and Ochuko Akuopha (Asaba)

NIGERIANS, yesterday, rebuffed the plan of the Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to deploy soldiers in Niger Republic to oust the military junta.

A coterie of military officers led by General Abdourhamane Tchiani, on July 26, toppled the elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and held him and his family members, hostage at the Presidential Palace in Niamey since then.

ECOWAS at an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of States, Thursday, in Abuja, ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

The resolution read in part: “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper