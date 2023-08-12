With money I made from Awo Jesu, I built film village in Ibadan —Dr Oreofe Williams

Dr. Oreofe Williams popularly known as Awo Jesu, holds a PhD in Film Studies and Media Communication from the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE). The actor, film maker, theatre manager and scholar has many gospel films to his credit and, in over two decades of practice, has contributed expertise to many secular films. He speaks on his career and experiences with SAM NWAOKO.

You have used your City of Talents Academy to promote the cause of youths and their talents. How rewarding/impactful has this service been to you?

For many years, that is what we have been doing to get to young people and take them off the streets. I can say that over the time, we have taken more…