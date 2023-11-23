We’ll give rotation legislative power — Speaker

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Aliyu Umar Yusuf has emphasized the need to concretise rotation of the governorship seat in the state through the instrument of legislation.

A press statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Thursday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Yabagi Mohammed, noted that the Speaker made this known when he received the Kogi West Ododo/Joel Campaign Council led by its Director General, Mr. Funsho Olumoko.

According to the Speaker, members of the state House of Assembly have commenced discussion on the matter to sponsor a bill that will give legislative framework to the rotational system so as to give all…