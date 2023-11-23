Appeal Court ruling: Former Plateau Commissioner berates PDP for attacking judiciary





By Prince Okafor

Former Plateau State Commissioner of Information, Mr Yakubu Dati, has condemned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for attacking the judiciary since the Appeal Court sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja last week nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and named his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, as the winner of the poll.

Mr. Dati fielding questions on Arise TV on the political development in Plateau state alleged that the protesters took pictures of the judges who decided the case and labeled them enemies of the state.

Frowning at the actions of PDP and its supporters, Dati explained that the electoral tribunal and the judiciary are part of the electoral process as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution, which empowered the judiciary to play a role in the electoral process; so, it is unfair to criticize the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper