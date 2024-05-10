10th AMVCA kicks off this weekend

The lineup of activities for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) begins on Friday, May 10, 2024, with the Cultural Day event. The Cultural Day event will formally kick off the series of activities preceding the Award Night tomorrow, May 11.

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating that the award ceremony has enjoyed immense growth and recognition since its inception in 2013.

“The 10th edition of the AMVCA represents a significant milestone in our journey to celebrate African talent and creativity. This year’s edition celebrates a decade of excellence…