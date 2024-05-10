The imperatives of state police | The Guardian Nigeria News

Undoubtedly, one major glaring absurdity of Nigeria’s convoluting federal architecture is that of over-centralisation in all ramifications. Globally, there is no other federal state with power so concentrated at the centre as Nigeria. This has led to what students of federalism would regard as ‘federal immobilism’ with the concomitant effect of stress that has given birth to strident calls for both fiscal and political restructuring of the federation.

It is ludicrous that the octopus Federal Government was contemplating chewing what it cannot swallow by nursing the idea of community policing in the face of palpable failure of the over-centralised Nigeria Police. Now that the security reality on the ground has called for the establishment of state police, one is shocked to the marrow that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who is supposed to be the arrow-head of the initiative prefers the extant system of an octopus…