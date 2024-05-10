As ITF moves to upskill indigenous artisans for local, global opportunities…

The dominance of foreign artisans in Nigeria over indigenous hands has been a cause for concern for a long time. ISAAC SHOBAYO writes on the latest effort by Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to address this, as well as ensuring that Nigerians are equipped for global opportunities.

In the penultimate week, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) commenced screening for artisans and intending artisans in all the senatorial districts of the country. These are artisans that have been designated for a programme tagged “Skill Up Artisans” (SUPA) as part of the initiatives by the Federal Government to fight unemployment and ensure certified skill acquisition in the country.

The country is…