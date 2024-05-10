Lagos-Kano rail line ready for operations – FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Freight services may soon commence operations on the Lagos- Kano narrow gauge rail line as the contractors, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has announced that the line has been linked up to, Zawaciki Dala Dry Port, the commercial city of Kano.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the project contractors, when the Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Alkali, visited the site for on the spot inspection of the project in Kano State.

The Minister said the the commencement of freight operations would preserve the livespan of the nation’s highways as well as save more Nigerians from dieing in auto accidents.

Meanwhile, the Minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail corridor stating that there is marked improvement from what he saw during his first inspection visit to the site.

However, Senator Alkali disclosed that plans are underway to segment the…