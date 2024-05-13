NLC shuts down IBEDC, NERC operations in Oyo

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has grounded the operations of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over recent hike in electricity tariff in Oyo.

The leadership of the NLC in Oyo, Comrade Kayode Martins led the operation on Monday.

All the offices of the two bodies in Ibadan and its environs have been taken over by the labour union while the staffers were forced to vacate the premises.

Customers who had gone to some of these offices, especially the one on the Ring Road area, Ibadan were turned back as they couldn’t be attended to.

Confirming the development in a telephone chat, Martins said, “The step…