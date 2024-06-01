Afrobeat can never be diluted —Ayra Starr

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has shared her opinion about Afrobeats getting watered down and losing its originality due to international collaborations and it’s rising global appeal.

Ayra Starr, who shared her thoughts on the matter in a recent interview with Tariro Mzezewa of ELLE Magazine, said that it is not fair at all that people want to put negativity on the Afrobeats music genre because it has become so mainstream.

According to her, Afrobeats is not going to get diluted, however, people are going to try to do their own version of it but the key is when Afrobeats musicians stick together and continue with their own sounds, it will never…