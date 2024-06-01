On Last Train with Foxes – THISDAYLIVE

Many would have put their money on Wilfred Ndidi dumping Leicester City when the 2015/16 Premier League winner were relegated to the English Championship penultimate season. Against all odds however, the midfield enforcer stayed on and helped the Foxes return to the English top tier. The Super Eagle on Wednesday was at the new Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle, Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government, Lagos State, where he opened a hostel, he built at the edifice. Kunle Adewale caught up with him and he shared among other things, his future at the King Power Stadium, Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier encounter against South Africa, his association with the Maracana Stadium amongst many other germane issues

