Group raises concerns over abandonment of Akwa Ibom education roadmap

An advocacy group in Akwa Ibom State, under the aegis of ‘Eye Witness Network’, has raised concerns over the non-implementation of the education roadmap enacted by the immediate past administration, saying it would deprive the state of over 300,000 books to public school libraries promised by the US Government

The group led by a renowned journalist and editor of Rainbow Magazine, Mr. Kris Ekefre, said the roadmap was initiated by former Governor Udom Emmanuel to address the decay in the education subsector and turn around the Akwa Ibom Educational system.

Recall that the Akwa Ibom State Government had organized a maiden education summit, held between the 5th and 6th of…