Tight Security as Emirs Sanusi, Bayero Attend Separate Jumaat Prayers – THISDAYLIVE

*44 district heads, LGA chairmen pay allegiance to former CBN governor

*Group urges NJC, NBA to save integrity of legal profession

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

There was tight security at the Kano City Central Mosque as the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi 11, led Friday prayers alongside thousands of supporters and well-wishers.

For his part, the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, performed the Juma’at service at the mosque situated outside the Nasarawa Palace under tight security. But the mosque was not filled as the congregation were forced to pray outside the gate sandwiched by armed security men.

This was as the 44 Interim Administrators of local government councils including their District Heads have renewed their allegiance to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, during a court session yesterday, at the Emir’s palace.

But Citizens Gavel, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the National Judicial Council…