SDP, most formidable opposition party in Nigeria — Group

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been described as the most formidable opposition political party in the country which has assumed the role of giving direction to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The assertion was made by Chief Okibe Johnson, National Coordinator, Youths Action for Change in a statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Saturday.

According to him, “Opposition political parties play critical roles in determining the level of accountability by governing parties and governments, the effectiveness of public service delivery and the overall quality of a country’s democracy.

“They provide alternative visions, policies, and leaders to the…