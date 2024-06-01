Tinubu Urged to Institutionalise Transparency, Encourage Plurality of Views – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to institutionalise transparency in governance as it would be counted for him as a huge achievement of his presidency which is already a year old.

This counsel was contained in a statement issued by the Country Director/Principal Representative of German Initiative for Knowledge Transfer eV in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. Obinna Ichita.

In the statement which he issued in Berlin and made available via WhatsApp, the Country Director acknowledged Mr. President’s efforts to institutionaliSe transparency in governance.

Ichita said that Tinubu should not take his foot off the pedal until the desired destination of economic growth and development is reached.

He expressed his optimistism that under Tinubu’s leadership Nigeria would emerge as a prime investment destination and an indispensable player in the global field with a steady inflow of direct foreign investments…