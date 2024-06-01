Police bust Lagos car snatching syndicate in Kwara — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Kwara State Police Command has dismantled a syndicate that specialises in dismantling cars snatched in Lagos State to sell in the state has been arrested.

Spokesperson for the command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), who disclosed this in a statement, said the detectives were alerted to the suspicious activities of the suspects at a dump site located around the Madi area, along Okolowo/Jebba expressway in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to her, some of the suspects were seen dismantling a car.

“Upon arrival at the scene, three suspects, Abdulateef Abdulwahab, Wasiu Musa, and Tajudeen Abdulrasak were arrested when they were dismantling a Nissan Almera car, ash colour, with Lagos registration number AKD919AU,” the spokesperson said.

“During interrogation, the suspects provided information leading to the arrest of additional accomplices namely: Usman Oseni, Abdulrasheed Jimoh, Abdulrasak Jamiu Ayinde, and Lukman Ibrahim,…