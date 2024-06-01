CVR: Group Urges Youths To Take Advantage, Register Ahead Ondo Guber

By Segun Giwa

A Group, Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development (BIGIF), has urged the youth in Ondo State to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

The Programme Manager, BIGIF, Mr Nelson Akerele, made the call on Thursday in Akure.

Akerele urged all the eligible youth and first-time voters to take advantage of the opportunity, as the state prepare for the governorship election scheduled for November.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) had opened registration on May 27, and will run until June 5 across the 18 local government areas.

The CVR exercise allows new registrants, those wishing to transfer their registrations, and individuals with lost or defaced Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to obtain replacements.

According to Akerele, the CVR process is crucial for including eligible Nigerians, who have reached the voting age of 18 since the last registration exercise to…