Software Coy Donates Healthcare Kits To Olu Of Warri Palace





A software solution company, Gention Global Resources, has donated modern healthcare solution tools known as DocRoa Healthcare Kit to the palace of Olu of Warri.

Presenting the artificial intelligence (AI) modern healthcare solutions to the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, the Chief Executive Officer, Gention Global Resources, Ebozoje Segun, said his burning desire was to see everyone including the people in rural areas gain access to quality healthcare.

He said the modern healthcare kits worth millions of Naira donated to the palace were to be deployed to the rural areas in the Warri Kingdom so that the dwellers in the rural areas could gain access to best doctors wherever they are through the modern healthcare kits.

Segun, while describing the kits as game changer, expressed optimism that DocRoa Healthcare Kit would bridge the gap in challenges of getting quality healthcare in the rural areas, urging the government to get such modern tools and deploy them to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper