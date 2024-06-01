Special Marshall warns car owners against covering number plates

Car owners in Bauchi State have been reminded that covering of number plates of their cars is a violation of the traffic laws and regulations of the country.

The reminder was made by members of the Special Marshall of the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) during their monthly meeting for June held on Saturday.

The Special Marshall observed with dismay the way and manner such car owners, particularly political officeholders and aides of political officeholders, violate traffic rules as though they are above the law of the country.

They therefore resolved to, in collaboration with the Regular Marshal, clamp down on all defaulters as is…