Everton assessing future options after 777 takeover collapses | The Guardian Nigeria News

Everton said on Saturday they are assessing “all options for the club’s future ownership” after the deadline for a takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners expired.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri struck a deal with 777 for his 94 percent stake in the club back in September.

But the troubled US group, who also own stakes in Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege, have been unable to satisfy the Premier League that they have the funds to take over the Premier League club.

A period of exclusivity for negotiations between Moshiri and 777 expired on May 31.

“The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today,” Everton said in a statement.

“The club’s Board of Directors recognises the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity…