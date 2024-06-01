Tinubu Lauds NDDC for Linking 20 Communities in Akwa Ibom With a Bridge  – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

President Bola Tinubu has lauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the completion and inauguration of a 600-metre bridge project linking 20 communities in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The bridge, a component of the Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opolom- Okoroutip -Iwouchang Road (section 11) was completed by the NDDC recently.

The President who spoke while inaugurating the bridge project, praised the management of NDDC for directly touching the lives of the people of Niger Delta.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, noted that the present board of the commission is the first to focus on addressing the problems of the region just one year in office.

Satisfied with the performance of the management, Tinubu praised the MD, the chairman of NDDC board along with others executives and board members “for being the first board in NDDC since year 2000 to…