CREATION OF MORE STATES – Tribune Online

A speech given in the House of Representatives, Lagos, on 14th January, 1960.

The other point I wish to make is that with the presentation of this Bill for an Act to create the Mid-West Region in the form that it has been presented by the Hon. Prime Minister, the people of the Mid-West and of what is left of Kthe Western Region are being called upon to buy, so to say, a pig in a poke. Here, we have a Region without any legal identity whatsoever. What is the Constitution of this new Region? How many Members will sit in its House of Assembly? How many Members will sit in its House of Chiefs? What revenue will this new Region be entitled to? And so on and so…