I’m not close to seat of power to milk government —K1

RENOWNED Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, commonly known as K1, has come under heavy criticisms over his perceived alignment with the government amidst widespread economic hardship.

The singer, who has been a vocal figure in the music industry, faced backlash for purportedly failing to criticize the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu.

Criticism against K1 escalated following accusations that he refrained from addressing the plight of Nigerians and neglects to use his influence to advocate for their interests.

Many argued that his proximity to the corridors of power has silenced his voice on issues affecting the populace, leading to skepticism regarding his…