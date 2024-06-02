Blackout Looms in FCT, Kogi, Niger as Abuja Disco Threatens to Disconnect Electricity Consumers Tomorrow  – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc has said it would disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills in its franchise area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi and Niger states from tomorrow.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company listed the Defence Headquarters, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCTA), Kogi and Niger state governments, as well as the federal ministries of finance, works, water resources, and interior as some of the institutions to be disconnected over their indebtedness to AEDC.

Others include, the Nigeria Army, Air Force, National Stadium, Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and all other customers owing the distribution company.

The AEDC management further emphasised that timely payment of electricity bills…