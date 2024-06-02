DisCo to disconnect SGF House, police, others — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has released a list of more than 25 customers to be disconnected, due to unpaid electricity bills.

AEDC disclosed in a notice issued on Saturday the list of potential customers, which includes prominent government and military agencies.

The distribution company had recently urged customers with outstanding bills to pay them immediately to avoid service disruptions.

It noted that customers are advised to pay all outstanding bills by June 3, 2024, to avoid being disconnected.

AEDC added, “This affects maximum demand customers, military formations, government ministries, departments, and agencies.

“Timely payment of your electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

The list of customers facing potential disconnection, as seen in…