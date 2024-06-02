Lagos govt delivers newly built station to Epe Marine Police

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has delivered a newly built police station to the Epe Marine Division.

The division’s former police station was marked for demolition because it was obstructing the ongoing construction.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony, the Special Adviser to the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Ayodele Somide, said the significance of the handing over was to enable the government to complete the five segments roads.

The contract award for the rehabilitation and upgrading of strategic arterial and inner roads in Epe Local Government Area consists of five segments and…