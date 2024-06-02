Yemi Alade Channels Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Royalty in  ‘Tomorrow’ Music Video – THISDAYLIVE

Vanessa Obioha

Hair has always been a defining aspect of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s fashion. Whether she is rocking a Fulani hairstyle, a pompadour, afro puffs, or long twists, the musician who shot to mainstream fame with her 2013 hit ‘Johnny’ consistently showcases bold and stylish hairstyles in her music videos, a trait evident from her early career days. For instance, she sported three different hairstyles in ‘Johnny,’ and as she advanced in her career, these hairstyles became a bold statement of her African heritage. It is therefore not surprising to see her don multiple hairstyles in her videos, such as in her ‘Amazing Grace’ video, where she rocked more than three hairstyles, including long silver twists.

In her new music video for ‘Tomorrow,’ Alade seems to have drawn inspiration from Netflix’s Regency-era romance series ‘Bridgerton.’ The series is beloved for its memorable characters and elaborate costumes, notably Queen…