Security expert criticises Binance executive’s detention in Nigeria — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former United States Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Security expert, Andrew Adams, has expressed displeasure over the way the American government handled the detention of one of their citizens, Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, in Nigeria.

He noted that Nigeria accused Gambaryan, a mid-tier employee, whose role at Binance has no connection to the accusation of engaging in a $35m money laundering scheme.

He, therefore, charged the United States to halt forfeiture transfers to Nigeria, as such actions would impose a direct cost on the Nigerian authorities and legal apparatus that is directly implicated by the Binance affair.

“Coincidentally, the Department of Justice in fiscal year 2023 transferred just over $20m to Nigeria through the department’s international sharing programme. In 2020, that amount was over $310m. This should stop.”

“As a discretionary programme, the DOJ, Treasury, and the State Department…