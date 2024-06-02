Ondo govt expresses commitment to allocate more fund for family planning

The Ondo State Government has expressed its commitment towards increase the budget allocation to finance family planning and provide family planning commodities to women between the child-bearing age.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, disclosed this during the Society for Family Health (SFH) Nigeria dissemination findings on its intervention in Delivery Innovation in Self-Care (DISC) to the health sector of Ondo State.

Ajaka said this will take off across the 18 local government areas of the state as part of its recommendations in the subsequent budget in the state.

Ajaka, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adeniran Ikuomola…