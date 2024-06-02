Ondo guber: Support group in diaspora assure Aiyedatiwa of victory

The Director of Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC) on Diaspora Matters, Dare Aliu, has assured Governor Aiyedatiwa of victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, saying his excellent performance will give him victory in the election.

Aliu who said his confidence lies in the excellent performance of the governor in the last few months and his being supportive as deputy governor, saying his return for a second term will be a walkover.

He assured Aiyedatiwa of full support from Ondo State indigenes outside the country, considering the governor’s performance so far.

Aliu, who gave this assurance in a statement over the…