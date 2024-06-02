Tinubu’s initiatives for youths will secure Nigeria for future

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Youth Initiatives, Monitoring, and Delivery, Titilope Gbadamosi, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to youth development and his visionary leadership.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, she outlined what she described as the comprehensive strategy implemented to secure the nation’s prosperity through youth empowerment.

Gbadamosi emphasised the importance of youth in Nigeria’s future, stating, “The future of Nigeria hinges on our youth, and President Tinubu’s administration has recognised this by implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure our nation’s prosperity…