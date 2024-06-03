Bauchi NLC, TUC join strike, monitor compliance

In Bauchi, all categories of workers under organised labour participated in the total strike that began on Monday.

All commercial banks did not open for business, and government offices, public schools, and other organizations affiliated with organized labour remained closed.

However, filling stations were seen dispensing their products to buyers without any stress, as there were no queues at any of the stations that were selling, allowing buyers to simply drive in and purchase what they needed.

At the banks, those who had gone to transact business, particularly traders who sold over the weekend, were disappointed as they had to go back with their various sums of money.

