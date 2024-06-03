Grid shutdown: Be thankful we’re not in military regime, Tinubu’s aide tells labour

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, says the striking Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) should be thankful to God that Nigeria is not in a military regime.

Onanuga, who is reacting to the report of complete shutdown of Nigeria’s power grid by the labour unions enforcing the nationwide strike directive.

Tribune Online reports on Monday that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in a press release signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, claimed that the labour unions had shut down the national grid.

But Onanuga, while speaking during an interview with TVC News on Monday, stated that the…