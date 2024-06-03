Minimum wage: Schools, banks, offices shut as Kwara workers join nationwide strike

Workers in Kwara state under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have joined their counterparts across the country in compliance with the national directive to embark on indefinite strike action.

The strike action, which took the form of sit-at-home, was aimed to press home their demand for a wage increase.

Tribune Online gathered from Ilorin, the state capital and environs that government offices and parastatals, schools, courts, and some commercial banks, among others, were closed on Monday.

Speaking with journalists shortly after going round to inspect the level of compliance among workers, the NLC chairman in the state, Comrade…