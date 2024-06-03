Tinubu to deliver June 12 lecture at Abiola’s Lagos residence

President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to deliver a lecture entitled; Converting pain of June 12 Election Annulment to Gain of Present Administration in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of MKO Abiola Epetedo’s declaration of June 12, 2024, in Lagos.

The programme which is put together by the Civil Societies and Organiser of the 13th National Discourse, Coalition of Pro-Democracy Groups for A Better Nigeria will be held at old Epetedo Hall, Dumare Street, Lagos Island LCDA, Lagos State.

A 3-day programme will also feature s special fidau prayer for the repose of the soul of Late Abiola and other victims of…