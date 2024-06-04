Air Peace boss, Onyema, Okonkwo harp on unity in diversity

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace and the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema and Professor Obiora Okonkwo respectively have appealed to Nigerians on the need to be one another’s keeper in working together for peace and unity of the country.

The duo made the remarks on Monday at a dinner party they organised in honour of High Chief Christopher Ndubuisi and High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (OFR) who were recently conferred with prestigious awards as men who have distinguished themselves and left indelible marks in their various fields of endeavour.

While High Chief Ndubuisi, the chairman of Pinnatech Group, Abuja, emerged the winner of the Sun Investor of…