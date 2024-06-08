‘Ban underaged boys from lodging in hotels too,’ Netizens tell FG

Following the Federal Government’s announcement of a ban on underaged girls lodging in hotels, Nigerians have responded, advocating for the inclusion of underaged boys in this regulation.

This ban, disclosed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Honourable Uju Ohanenye, aims to combat human trafficking, particularly involving Nigerian girls.

However, the announcement has sparked significant debate on social media, with many Nigerians insisting that the policy should also cover underaged boys.

An X user, @Rotleo3819, questioned the government’s decision, asking, “What about

underaged boys carrying them to the hotel???”