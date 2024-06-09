NICO wades in to give befitting burial to Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi

The management of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) has decided to heed the cry of the family of Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the man who designed the Nigerian flag, to ensure he receives a befitting burial, 10 months after his death.

NICO’s decision is coming at the instance of trending news on social media platforms over the seeming neglect of the burial arrangement of the late national hero.

This followed a directive by the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa to the Executive Secretary/CEO of NICO, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye on the need to ensure a befitting burial for the late Akinkunmi.

Media Assistant to the Executive…