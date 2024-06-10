City of David gets new parish Pastor after Iluyomade’s exit

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has announced changes in the leadership of its City of David parish.

Pastor Charles Kpandei has taken over as the new pastor, succeeding Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, who had been leading the parish for many years.

Iluyomade had been suspended pending an investigation into certain allegations, and the church has appointed Pastor Kpandei to provide spiritual guidance and oversight to the parish during this time.

The parish is currently undergoing an audit by KPMG, an external auditing firm, to ensure transparency and accountability in the church’s financial dealings.

This decision was made to demonstrate the church’s commitment to good…