Concentrate on governors stealing LG funds,Gov Muftwang tells Nigerians

The Governor, who gave the advice while swearing in members of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) on Monday, said that since he became governor, his administration has never touched local government funds.

“And I say, without fear of contradiction, that since our coming on board, we have not touched local government funds or misused them because we believe that the funds should be used to stabilize and enhance our acceptance of government.

“It therefore pains some of us when they make generalizations that governors are stealing local government money. I think they should be specific rather than make generalizations,” he said.

The governor, who said people…