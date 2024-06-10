Efforts in Top Gear to Flush Out Criminal Elements, Cult Groups in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday read riot act to criminals and cultists terrorising residents, including those who attacked soldiers in the state, vowing that efforts to flush out criminals operating under the guise of cult groups and Okaigheles are in top gear.

Obaseki, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed this to newsmen during a visit to wounded soldiers and a police officer shot by suspected cultists in Okomu -Ijaw Community in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state.

While pledging that the Edo State Government will support in footing the bills of the wounded military officers receiving treatment at the Military Base Hospital in Benin-City, Obaseki, said that the attack on soldiers by civilians in the Okomu Community is not unconnected with the nefarious activities of cultists.

He said: “We frowned at the attack on…