Ensure host communities benefit as shareholders

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has advised the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to ensure that host communities housing the massive refinery project benefit as shareholders, reflecting their inclusivity as part owners.

George gave this counsel while congratulating Dangote on the huge investment in various projects in the area and the success recorded so far, describing him as a businessman and patriot who, through his laudable achievements, was projecting Nigeria’s image globally.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, stated in a message to newsmen on Monday that Dangote should…