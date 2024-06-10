CBN Probe: Tinubu, Cardoso’s Anti-corruption Drive Yielding Results — Analyst

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A Lagos-based public affairs analyst, Gbenga Ibrahim, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, for driving change through ongoing anti-corruption campaign in CBN.

Ibrahim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, that Tinubu had announced significant progress in the investigation into the CBN.

He said the probe, led by special investigator Jim Obazee, had uncovered a staggering amount of stolen funds, unauthorised bank accounts, and fraudulent transactions totaling billions of naira.

According to him, sources have revealed that the investigation implicated former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who is currently facing charges in courts.

“Emefiele is accused of financial misconduct and abusing his position for personal gain.

“The probe has revealed a complex web of corruption involving top officials at the CBN and other related entities.

“Investigators have discovered numerous…