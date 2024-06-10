Unilorin researchers get N1.7bn grant to develop antibiotic alternative

A University of Ilorin research group, Innovative Veterinary Solutions For AntiMicrobial Resistance (INNOVET-AMR) 2 Research Group, has won a grant worth 1.6 million Canadian Dollars (about N1.712,000,000) to develop innovative solutions for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in food-producing animals.

According to information contained in the university’s news bulletin, the grant was awarded by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of Canada.

Speaking when he visited the university Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), the leader of the Research Team, Dr. Ismail Ayoade Odetokun, said that the team would collaborate with researchers from Spain’s Institute of…