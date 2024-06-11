Group urges NLC to consider realistic, sustainable minimum wage

The Committee of Youths on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to align its minimum wage demand with governments’ ability to pay sustainably.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), CYMS’Director-General, Mr Obinna Nwaka, made the call during a thanksgiving service to mark the end of the 2024 Youths’ Week at the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Nyanya, Abuja on Sunday.

The theme of the thanksgiving service was, ‘Promotion of Peaceful Coexistence and Religious Co-creation in our Nation.’

Nwaka said considering the current economic challenges in the country, “the federal and state governments may struggle to pay,…