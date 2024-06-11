South-west Governors Adopt Common Agenda for Region’s Prosperity – THISDAYLIVE

•Economic integration, security, food production top priority at meeting

•Back state police, Sanwo-Olu emerges forum’s chairman

Segun James

Regional economic integration, food production, and security topped the agenda at the meeting of the South-West Governors’ Forum held in Lagos yesterday.

At the meeting held behind closed-doors in Alausa, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the host, was unanimously elected to lead the forum as chairman.

According to a statement by the forum, Sanwo-Olu stepped into the position following the vacancy occasioned by the death of former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, who chaired the regional caucus.

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) were all physically present at the meeting, which lasted four hours.

They all paid their last respects to the memory of the late Akeredolu,…